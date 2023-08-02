 Seven Daysies Awards: Best sports bar, 2023

Best sports bar 

McGillicuddy's

click to enlarge The Chipotle Cheddar Burger at McGillicuddy's - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • The Chipotle Cheddar Burger at McGillicuddy's

McGillicuddy's — TV sports entertain diners as they nosh on burgers or corned beef and cabbage. Draft beers and top-shelf whiskeys keep 'em happy no matter who's winning the game.

  • Akes' Place
  • Finnigan's Pub
  • Ruben James
  • T. Rugg's Tavern

