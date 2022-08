click to enlarge Courtesy of Andy Gordon

Meredith Gordon

Meredith Gordon — In 2011, the Shelburne comic told Seven Days cofounder Pamela Polston that life stories, “the things people do and say,” provided fodder for her comedy. Nowadays that includes parenting foibles, which the mother of two ridicules on her Instagram account (@imakeyourparentinglookgood).

Other Finalists