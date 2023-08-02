Seven Daysies Awards: Best standup comic, 2023

click to enlarge File: Luke Awtry

Max Higgins

Max Higgins —Few comedians can riff on jam band culture and loving Phish and make it fresh and funny, but Burlington-based standup Max Higgins is one of them. The comedian gets the room howling while talking about coming out, gender identity and dating audience members' fathers, too.

In November 2022, Higgins launched Comedy Wolf at Burlington's Radio Bean nightclub. The goal of the bimonthly comedy showcase — which includes open mics and American Werewolf comedy shows, all hosted by Higgins — is to shine a light on the local scene. "It's open doors here, and very few comedy sets are like that," Higgins told the Vermont Cynic last fall. "We're all thinking funny stuff all the time — after that, it's all about putting it into joke format with a punch line."

Higgins also fronts the indie band H3adgear. With so much going on, it's surprising Higgins finds time to notice — and roast — the absurd in life. But according to you, the comedy fans, no one does it better.

