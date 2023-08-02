 Seven Daysies Awards: Best state park, 2023

Best state park 

Mount Philo State Park

click to enlarge Mount Philo State Park - JAMES BUCK
  • James Buck
  • Mount Philo State Park

Mount Philo State Park — In exchange for relatively little huffing and puffing, Mount Philo State Park offers breathtaking views of the Champlain Valley and Adirondack Mountains to its visitors — tens of thousands of them per year. The 237-acre park sits at an elevation of 968 feet, making it a truly attainable outdoor paradise for all ages and abilities.

Pick your own adventure: Walk or drive up the summit access road; take a short hike, ascending an impressive system of stone staircases; or embark upon a longer expedition along the Devil's Chair Trail. At the summit, Adirondack chairs and verdant vistas serve as perfect picnic spots, and a small campground makes it possible to stick around for a night. A 1930s lodge, equipped with electricity, grills and space for 60, is available for rent.

Philo is a prime location to spy a white-tailed deer or a moose; bird-watchers flock here to spot raptors. And for those who wish to bring their own furry friends along, dogs are welcome — just be sure to keep them leashed!

Other Finalists

  • Little River State Park
  • Niquette Bay State Park
  • Sand Bar State Park
  • Waterbury Center State Park

