Seven Daysies Awards: Best state park, 2023

click to enlarge James Buck

Mount Philo State Park

Mount Philo State Park — In exchange for relatively little huffing and puffing, Mount Philo State Park offers breathtaking views of the Champlain Valley and Adirondack Mountains to its visitors — tens of thousands of them per year. The 237-acre park sits at an elevation of 968 feet, making it a truly attainable outdoor paradise for all ages and abilities.

Pick your own adventure: Walk or drive up the summit access road; take a short hike, ascending an impressive system of stone staircases; or embark upon a longer expedition along the Devil's Chair Trail. At the summit, Adirondack chairs and verdant vistas serve as perfect picnic spots, and a small campground makes it possible to stick around for a night. A 1930s lodge, equipped with electricity, grills and space for 60, is available for rent.

Philo is a prime location to spy a white-tailed deer or a moose; bird-watchers flock here to spot raptors. And for those who wish to bring their own furry friends along, dogs are welcome — just be sure to keep them leashed!

Other Finalists