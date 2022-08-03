 Seven Daysies Awards: Best steak, 2022

Food

Best steak 

Hen of the Wood

click to enlarge COURTESY OF HEN OF THE WOOD
  • Courtesy of Hen of the Wood

Hen of the Wood — Hen’s fare changes daily to make the best use of local and seasonal ingredients. When there’s steak on the menu, the elevated dish might feature béchamel, grilled kale or Bayley Hazen Blue cheese.

Other Finalists

  • Blue Paddle Bistro
  • EB Strong's Prime Steakhouse
  • Guild Tavern
  • The Windjammer

Previous Winners

Location Details

