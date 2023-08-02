 Seven Daysies Awards: Best steak, 2023

Best steak 

Hen of the Wood

click to enlarge COURTESY OF HEN OF THE WOOD
  • Courtesy of Hen of the Wood

Hen of the Wood — Hen's fare changes daily to make best use of local and seasonal ingredients. When there's steak on the menu, the elevated dish might feature coal-roasted onions, beets and Bayley Hazen Blue cheese.

Other Finalists

  • EB Strong's Prime Steakhouse
  • Guild Tavern
  • J. Morgans Steakhouse
  • The Windjammer

Previous Winners

Location Details

