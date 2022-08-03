 Seven Daysies Awards: Best sushi, 2022

Food

Best sushi 

Asiana House

click to enlarge Asiana House - JEB WALLACE-BRODEUR
  • Jeb Wallace-Brodeur
  • Asiana House

Asiana House — From Pink Lady Maki to Green Mountain Maki, Pearl Street’s fusion-style Japanese restaurant is known for its creative, expertly rolled combinations.

Other Finalists

  • Hana Japanese Restaurant
  • Koto Japanese Steak House
  • Sushi Maeda
  • Sushi Yoshi

Previous Winners

Location Details

