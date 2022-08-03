Seven Daysies Awards: Best sweets bakery, 2022

click to enlarge
Mirabelles Bakery — Meticulously made pastries, pies, cookies and cakes are a feast for the eyes and the taste buds. The croissants are truly French style; the flourless chocolate cakes, to die for.
Honeybee cake at Mirabelles
Other Finalists (Inside Chittenden County)
- Barrio Bakery
- Morning Light Bakery
- Sweet Simone's
Caramel-coconut-chocolate doughnuts from North Country Donuts
North Country Donuts — Handmade doughnuts meet housemade jams, jellies, cream fillings, and whole berries and fruits. Arrive early or order ahead to get your mitts on these artisan goodies before they sell out.
Other Finalists (Outside Chittenden County)
- Birchgrove Baking
- Bohemian Bakery
- Red House Sweets
- Red Poppy Cakery
