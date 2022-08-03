Seven Daysies Awards: Best sweets bakery, 2022

click to enlarge Courtesy of Mirabelles

Honeybee cake at Mirabelles

— Meticulously made pastries, pies, cookies and cakes are a feast for the eyes and the taste buds. The croissants are truly French style; the flourless chocolate cakes, to die for.

Other Finalists (Inside Chittenden County)

Barrio Bakery

Morning Light Bakery

Sweet Simone's

click to enlarge Courtesy

Caramel-coconut-chocolate doughnuts from North Country Donuts

North Country Donuts — Handmade doughnuts meet housemade jams, jellies, cream fillings, and whole berries and fruits. Arrive early or order ahead to get your mitts on these artisan goodies before they sell out.

Other Finalists (Outside Chittenden County)