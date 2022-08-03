 Seven Daysies Awards: Best sweets bakery, 2022

Best sweets bakery 

Mirabelles Bakery (South Burlington) & North Country Donuts (Morrisville)

click to enlarge Honeybee cake at Mirabelles - COURTESY OF MIRABELLES
  • Courtesy of Mirabelles
  • Honeybee cake at Mirabelles
Mirabelles Bakery — Meticulously made pastries, pies, cookies and cakes are a feast for the eyes and the taste buds. The croissants are truly French style; the flourless chocolate cakes, to die for.

Other Finalists (Inside Chittenden County)

  • Barrio Bakery
  • Morning Light Bakery
  • Sweet Simone's
click to enlarge Caramel-coconut-chocolate doughnuts from North Country Donuts - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Caramel-coconut-chocolate doughnuts from North Country Donuts

North Country Donuts — Handmade doughnuts meet housemade jams, jellies, cream fillings, and whole berries and fruits. Arrive early or order ahead to get your mitts on these artisan goodies before they sell out.

Other Finalists (Outside Chittenden County)

  • Birchgrove Baking
  • Bohemian Bakery
  • Red House Sweets
  • Red Poppy Cakery

Previous Winners

