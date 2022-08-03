 Seven Daysies Awards: Best takeout, 2022

Food

Best takeout 

Tiny Thai Restaurant

click to enlarge Noodles at Tiny Thai - OLIVER PARINI
  • Oliver Parini
  • Noodles at Tiny Thai

Tiny Thai Restaurant — Pick up pad Thai, krapow, chicken satay or options from the vegan menu from this longtime favorite — now in a new Main Street spot a few blocks north of the Winooski rotary.

Other Finalists

  • BKK in the Alley
  • Café Mamajuana
  • Kate's Food Truck
  • Pho Hong
Location Details

