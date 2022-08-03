 Seven Daysies Awards: Best teahouse, 2022

Drink

Best teahouse 

Dobrá Tea

click to enlarge Dobrá Tea - JAMES BUCK
  • James Buck
  • Dobrá Tea

Dobrá Tea — At Dobrá’s new, well-lit digs on South Winooski Avenue, guests sit on bohemian floor pillows and browse a menu of more than 100 varieties of direct-sourced loose-leaf tea from around the globe.

Other Finalists

  • Morning Light Bakery
  • The North Branch Café
  • Stone Leaf Teahouse
  • Vermont Artisan Coffee & Tea Co.

