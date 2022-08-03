 Seven Daysies Awards: Best Thai restaurant, 2022

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Food

  |  

Best Thai restaurant 

Tiny Thai Restaurant

click to enlarge Tiny Thai Restaurant - OLIVER PARINI
  • Oliver Parini
  • Tiny Thai Restaurant

Tiny Thai Restaurant — In a new Winooski location, Tiny Thai continues to serve up steaming tom kha, satay and curries, which take their cues from food carts and family tables across Thailand. Ask for the genuine Thai menu.

Other Finalists

  • BKK in the Alley
  • Maliwan Thai Restaurant
  • Thai House Restaurant
  • Wilaiwans

Previous Winners

  |  

Location Details

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation