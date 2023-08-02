 Seven Daysies Awards: Best trivia night, 2023

Best trivia night 

Vermont Comedy Club

click to enlarge The Vermont Comedy Club - COURTESY OF KYLE TANSLEY
  • Courtesy of Kyle Tansley
  • The Vermont Comedy Club

Vermont Comedy Club — Competitors test their memories on Trivia Tuesday, with hosts and themes rotating each week. Winners are rewarded with prizes including tickets to comedy shows.

Other Finalists

  • Four Quarters Brewing
  • Nectar's
  • Ruben James

Previous Winners

  |  

Location Details

