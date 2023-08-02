 Seven Daysies Awards: Best vegetarian fare, 2023

Best vegetarian fare 

Pingala Café

click to enlarge Pingala Café - MATTHEW THORSEN ©️ SEVEN DAYS
  • Matthew Thorsen ©️ Seven Days
  • Pingala Café

Pingala Café — Chef and co-owner Trevor Sullivan's casual eatery satiates vegans, vegetarians and omnivores with its creative, from-scratch, animal product-free menu.

  • Honey Road
  • Namaste Garden
  • Revolution Kitchen
  • Zabby & Elf's Stone Soup

