Seven Daysies Awards: Best veggie burger, 2022

Food

Best veggie burger 

The Farmhouse Tap & Grill

click to enlarge A Farmhouse Veggie Burger - COURTESY OF THE FARMHOUSE TAP & GRILL
  • Courtesy of The Farmhouse Tap & Grill
  • A Farmhouse Veggie Burger

The Farmhouse Tap & Grill — If beef is not what’s for dinner, order the Mediterranean chickpea burger instead. It comes topped with tomato, shaved cucumber and red onion, arugula, and tzatziki sauce.

Other Finalists (Inside Chittenden County)

  • Archie's Grill
  • Good Times Café
  • Grazers
  • The Reservoir Restaurant & Taproom
