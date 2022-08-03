Seven Daysies Awards: Best veggie burger, 2022

Seven Daysies Awards 2022

Best veggie burger The Farmhouse Tap & Grill

click to enlarge Courtesy of The Farmhouse Tap & Grill

A Farmhouse Veggie Burger The Farmhouse Tap & Grill — If beef is not what’s for dinner, order the Mediterranean chickpea burger instead. It comes topped with tomato, shaved cucumber and red onion, arugula, and tzatziki sauce. Other Finalists (Inside Chittenden County) Archie's Grill

Good Times Café

Grazers

The Reservoir Restaurant & Taproom