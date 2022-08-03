 Seven Daysies Awards: Best Vermont cheese brand, 2022

Food

Best Vermont cheese brand 

Cabot Creamery

Cabot Creamery — The prolific cheesemaker took home 12 awards from the U.S. Championship Cheese Contest in 2022 alone. Try the five-year cheddar or one flavored with hot Buffalo wing sauce.

Other Finalists

  • Grafton Village Cheese Co.
  • Jasper Hill Farm
  • Shelburne Farms
  • Vermont Creamery

