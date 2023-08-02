 Seven Daysies Awards: Best Vermont cheese brand, 2023

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

Food

  |  

Best Vermont cheese brand 

Cabot Creamery

click to enlarge Cabot cheddar - COURTESY IMAGE
  • Courtesy image
  • Cabot cheddar

Cabot Creamery — The prolific cheesemaker took home 10 awards from the U.S. Championship Cheese Contest in 2023 alone. Try the clothbound cheddar or one flavored with Buffalo wing sauce.

Other Finalists

  • Grafton Village Cheese Co.
  • Jasper Hill Farm
  • Shelburne Farms
  • Vermont Creamery

Previous Winners

  |  

Location Details

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation