 Seven Daysies Awards: Best Vietnamese restaurant, 2023

Best Vietnamese restaurant 

Pho Hong

Pho Hong - MATTHEW THORSEN ©️ SEVEN DAYS
  • Matthew Thorsen ©️ Seven Days
  • Pho Hong

Pho Hong — Lan Hong opened Pho Hong in a former bus station in the Old North End more than a decade ago. The newly expanded restaurant's curries, noodle soups and Thai offerings always draw a crowd.

Other Finalists

  • Mama Pho
  • Pho Capital
  • Pho Dang Vietnamese Café
  • Viet Thai

Previous Winners

  |  

