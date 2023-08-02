 Seven Daysies Awards: Best vintage clothing store, 2023

Best vintage clothing store 

Old Gold

click to enlarge Old Gold - MATTHEW THORSEN ©️ SEVEN DAYS
  • Matthew Thorsen ©️ Seven Days
  • Old Gold

Old Gold —What's old is new again at Old Gold, a source for vintage finds of all kinds. This is where you'll score a cool jacket or costume party outfit. Stop by during the spooky season, when the store goes all out for Halloween.

Other Finalists

  • Billie Jean Vintage
  • The Getup Vintage
  • Project Object Vintage
  • The Vault Collective

Previous Winners

