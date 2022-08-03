 Seven Daysies Awards: Best wine list, 2022

Drink

Best wine list 

Dedalus

click to enlarge Dedalus - OLIVER PARINI
  • Oliver Parini
  • Dedalus

Dedalus — Next to its carefully curated Burlington and Stowe wine markets, Dedalus pours enticing wines by the glass. Design your own flight, or let the sommeliers pour you what they’re loving lately.

Other Finalists

  • Cork Restaurant & Natural Wine Shop
  • Hen of the Wood
  • Salt & Bubbles Wine Bar and Market
  • Waterworks Food + Drink

Previous Winners

Location Details

