Seven Daysies Awards: Best wine list, 2022

Seven Days needs your financial support!
cars/trucks
bicycles
sell your ride
health/wellness
home/garden
post your service
all merchandise
sell your stuff
all categories
post your class
apartments
homes for sale
for sale by owner
post your listing
browse notices
post a notice
If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.
Dedalus — Next to its carefully curated Burlington and Stowe wine markets, Dedalus pours enticing wines by the glass. Design your own flight, or let the sommeliers pour you what they’re loving lately.
find, follow, fan us: