 Seven Daysies Awards: Best wine list, 2023

Best wine list 

Dedalus Wine Shop, Market & Wine Bar

Dedalus Wine Shop, Market & Wine Bar — Next to its carefully curated Burlington and Stowe wine markets, Dedalus pours enticing wines by the glass. Visit the Middlebury location for tastings and pop-ups.

  • Hen of the Wood
  • May Day
  • Salt & Bubbles Wine Bar and Market
  • Trattoria Delia

