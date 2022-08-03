 Seven Daysies Awards: Best wine shop, 2022

Dedalus

Dedalus — For many oenophiles, Dedalus is the place to buy wine; the purchasing team only stocks bottles it stands behind 100 percent. In addition to three retail shops, there’s a wine bar in Burlington and a seasonal wine garden and grill in Stowe.

  • Cheese & Wine Traders
  • Salt & Bubbles Wine Bar and Market
  • Village Wine & Coffee
  • Wilder Wines

