Seven Daysies Awards: Best winery, 2022

Best winery 

Shelburne Vineyard

Shelburne Vineyard — Winemaker Ethan Joseph pioneers new techniques in the vineyard and the cellar. Sample the fruits of his labor in the airy tasting room, out on the patio or in the loft. The winery acquired Lincoln Peak Vineyard in 2021.

  • Ellison Estate Vineyard
  • Kalchē Wine Cooperative
  • La Garagista Farm + Winery
  • Snow Farm Vineyard

