Seven Daysies Awards: Best women's casual clothing store, 2022

Best women's casual clothing store 

ECCO Clothes

  • Courtesy of Ecco Clothes

ECCO Clothes — Located on the Marketplace, "Burlington's hottest clothing store" carries the latest in everything from denim to dresses. Even the basics are beautiful here.

Other Finalists

  • Althea's Attic Boutique
  • Expressions
  • Harbour Thread
  • SidePony Boutique

