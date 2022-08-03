 Seven Daysies Awards: Best women's evening-wear store, 2022

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Shopping

  |  

Best women's evening-wear store 

ECCO Clothes

click to enlarge COURTESY OF ECCO CLOTHES
  • Courtesy of Ecco Clothes

ECCO Clothes — Designer-chic in a Church Street boutique — that's ECCO in a nutshell. Since 1992, Lara Heath Allen's shop has set the trend for everyday-luxury and special-occasion looks.

Other Finalists

  • Althea's Attic Boutique
  • Harbour Thread
  • Jess Boutique
  • Monelle Vermont

Previous Winners

  |  

Location Details

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation