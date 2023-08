Seven Daysies Awards 2023

Best evening-wear store ECCO Clothes

click to enlarge Courtesy of Ecco Clothes ECCO Clothes — The Church Street boutique serves up special outfits for special occasions. Whether it’s a little black dress, a simple white sheath or a fashionable look in any color of the rainbow, owner Lara Heath Allen has shoppers covered. Other Finalists Billie Jean Vintage

Jess Boutique

Monelle Vermont

Needleman's Bridal & Formal