 Seven Daysies Awards: Best yoga studio, 2022

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Services

  |  

Best yoga studio 

Sangha Studio

click to enlarge COURTESY OF SANGHA STUDIO
  • Courtesy of Sangha Studio

Sangha Studio — In Sanskrit, "sangha" means "community." This nonprofit lives up to its name by offering Choose Your Own Donation Membership to its three studios and online classes.

Other Finalists

  • Bikram Yoga Williston
  • Hot Yoga Burlington VT
  • Laughing River Yoga
  • Queen City Yoga & Fitness

Previous Winners

  |  

Location Details

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation