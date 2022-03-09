Bid Opportunity: Seeking Qualified Subcontractors 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
DEW Construction, on behalf of Champlain Housing Trust, is seeking qualified Subcontractors to bid on the Waterfront Housing Renovation Project in Burlington, VT.
This project involves the reconstruction of (8) units and some common area on the first floor of a four story, wood framed structure located at 300 Lake St in Burlington, VT. It also includes the relocation of waste and sewer plumbing and the addition of a framed and insulated soffit in the garage.
DEW Construction Corp. is an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer (EEO) that complies with Executive Order 11246 and takes affirmative action to ensure that it employs qualified individuals without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, pregnancy, ancestry, place of birth, age, protected veteran or military status, genetic information, disability, or persons in any other status protected by federal or state law or local ordinance.
Please contact Kristin Abbott at DEW Construction for more information. KAbbott@DEWconstruction.com
