 Birth announcement: Alice Matilda Gaynor | Births | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Takeout | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

February 22, 2021 Life Lines » Births

Birth announcement: Alice Matilda Gaynor 

click to enlarge Alice Matilda Gaynor - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy Photo
  • Alice Matilda Gaynor

Welcome, Baby Alice!

Julianna, Joe and Mads Gaynor welcomed Alice Matilda to their family on snowy February 2, 2021. We love you so much already!

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags:

More Births »

Trending

Signs Opposing Eviction Restrictions in Order to 'Protect BIPOC Tenants' Cause Stir
Weinberger Breaks Fundraising Record in Burlington Mayor's Race; Tracy Boasts Most Donors
Vermonters, Visitors May Travel Freely Once Vaccinated, Scott Says
Vermont Supreme Court Upholds Gun Magazine Limits
State Issues New Guidelines for Indoor Music Practice in Schools
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Mark your family’s milestones in the newspaper and online with Seven Days:

births • graduations • weddings • anniversaries • obituaries

Submission Info

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Latest in Births

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation