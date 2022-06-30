Birth announcement: Henry John Meserve Schumer 

Seven Days needs your financial support!
cars/trucks
bicycles
sell your ride
health/wellness
home/garden
post your service
all merchandise
sell your stuff
all categories
post your class
apartments
homes for sale
for sale by owner
post your listing
browse notices
post a notice
If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.
June 30, 2022
Life Lines
» Births
Published June 30, 2022 at 6:01 a.m.
| Updated July 1, 2022 at 3:47 p.m.
Tags: Births
More Births »
Bryce M. Bludevich, MD, 1989-2022
Kevin O'Hara, 1965-2022
Robert Guilford Kitchel, 1939-2022
births • graduations • weddings • anniversaries • obituaries
Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...