 Birth announcement: Henry John Meserve Schumer | Births | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

June 30, 2022 Life Lines » Births

Birth announcement: Henry John Meserve Schumer 

Published June 30, 2022 at 6:01 a.m. | Updated July 1, 2022 at 3:47 p.m.

click to enlarge Henry Schumer - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Henry Schumer
Proud parents, Christopher and Amy, and grandparents, Peter, Lucy and Jessica, joyfully welcome Henry John Meserve Schumer, who was born on June 2, 2022, and weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces.
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags:

More Births »

Trending

Mark your family’s milestones in the newspaper and online with Seven Days:

births • graduations • weddings • anniversaries • obituaries

Submission Info

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Latest in Births

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation