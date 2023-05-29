 Birth announcement: Waylon James Danyow | Births | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

May 29, 2023 Life Lines » Births

Birth announcement: Waylon James Danyow 

Published May 29, 2023 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated May 29, 2023 at 3:00 p.m.

click to enlarge Waylon James Danyow - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Waylon James Danyow
On 5/1/2023 @ 1045am, James & Amanda (Walker) Danyow welcomed their first son- Waylon James Danyow. 8lbs 8oz, 22 in.
