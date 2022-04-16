 Birthday Remembrance: Connie Marshall, 1948-2019 | Birthdays | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

April 16, 2022 Life Lines » Birthdays

Birthday Remembrance: Connie Marshall, 1948-2019 

click to enlarge Connie Marshall and family - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Connie Marshall and family
We all miss and love you so much, Connie. Happy birthday in heaven. 
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags:

More Birthdays »

Trending

Mark your family’s milestones in the newspaper and online with Seven Days:

births • graduations • weddings • anniversaries • obituaries

Submission Info

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation