Board Candidates in Essex Westford School District Differ on Equity Issues 

Andy Watts ©️ Seven Days

Campaign signs in Essex town



The role of schools in promoting equity and inclusion has emerged as a defining issue, with candidates expressing distinctly different views.





Many students are contending with difficult issues related to their gender, sexuality and race, said Verasamy, who is Black. "We have to have hard conversations throughout our entire district and throughout our entire community. That is the only way we can understand each other, begin to respect each other more and be able to support each other."



Carpenter — a parent who was appointed to the school board in November to fill a vacant seat — also spoke in support of the equity policy at the forum. In response to a question about how the school district should support transgender and non-binary students, Carpenter, a former teacher who now oversees nonprofit boards across the country, said it's his job to listen to students and learn about what makes them feel safe. The equity policy is in place to make sure all students have equal access to education, he said.



Bombardier, an incumbent who has served on local school boards for 20 years, cast his vote in support of the equity policy in June. In an interview, he said he welcomed the debate over the policy because it has shed light on issues such as institutional racism. Bombardier also said he's concerned about the gap in test scores between low-income students and students of color and their peers.



"No students should be having to encounter barriers that impede their academic and career potential," Bombardier said.

Andy Watts ©️ Seven Days

Drury, Barber and Coleman have all campaigned on boosting students' standardized test scores, asserting that academics should be the main focus of schools.

But both Taylor and Verasamy said it's important to support students beyond just academics. Due to the pandemic and other factors, students are struggling, Verasamy said. "We can't just say, 'Hey, do the work. Do the reading, writing and arithmetic.' There's more to it than that."



"As a teacher, I can tell you that kids won't learn and kids won't perform academically if they don't feel safe," she said at a March 27 candidate forum organized by Essex High School's Social Justice Union.





Barber, Drury and Coleman, meanwhile, said that young children should not be taught about gender identity and sexuality, and no marginalized group should be singled out for more attention than others.



"A students' identity and gender, that's not as much a concern for me as whether or not they can read and write," Coleman said in response to a question about how candidates would support LGBTQ students. "That question, right there, should be about everybody. What are you going to do to support every student?"



Barber said he'd rather all students just be taught to be nice to everybody, instead of focusing on certain categories of students.



Despite their substantial differences in opinion, all candidates said they've felt respected by their competitors throughout the race.

"We have students who identify as transgender, and it doesn't just magically happen at fifth or sixth grade," Taylor said. "For transgender students, it is really important that they see themselves accepted and represented in their community."





"While we disagree on several avenues of approach, I think we all want Essex and Westford youth to have the best experience possible growing and learning in our district," Drury wrote in an email. "Irrespective of the election outcome, I hope we continue with solid, civil discussions on our future and the best ways to get there." "We've had good conversations. We've gotten along well," Verasamy said.