Boston Hospital Executive Named Next UVM Health Network CEO 

click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of UVM Health Network
-
Dr. Sunil “Sunny” Eappen
The University of Vermont Health Network has named its next leader.
Dr. Sunil “Sunny” Eappen, an executive at the Boston-based Brigham and Women’s Hospital, will take over as chief executive officer and president of Vermont's biggest health network starting in late November.
He will succeed Dr. John Brumsted, who is retiring this fall
after more than 10 years at the helm of the hospital network.
Allie Stickney, chair of the network's board of trustees, said Eappen's experience and vision stood out during the monthslong search for Brumsted’s replacement.
“All through the search process, Dr. Eappen stood out as an accomplished and inspirational leader whose personal and professional values closely align with the strategic direction of the Network,” Stickney said.
A trained anesthesiologist, Eappen brings to UVM vast experience in health care leadership. Prior to joining Brigham and Women’s, h
e served as chief medical officer at the Mass Eye and Ear, a nationally renowned hospital and the second-largest teaching site of Harvard Medical School.
Eappen currently serves as chief medical officer and senior vice president for medical affairs, while he also teaches as an associate professor of anesthesia. He has helped steer the hospital's diversity initiatives and spent a nine-month stint last year as the hospital's interim president before a permanent candidate was named, a press release said.
Eappen's jump to UVM comes at a challenging time for the sprawling health network, which includes six hospitals in total: three in Vermont and three in northern New York.
His most immediate challenge will be returning the network to more solid financial ground. Its two largest hospitals — the UVM Medical Center in Burlington and Central Vermont Medical Center — are currently waiting to hear whether state regulators will grant them permission to charge commercial insurance companies far more
this year to help confront rising inflation and staffing costs.
Another item on his plate will be addressing the network's access challenges. Its flagship Burlington hospital continues to struggle with long wait times
for specialty medical care, while an unprecedented wave of patients has put more pressure than ever on inpatient services.
Eappen planned to speak to media on Thursday afternoon. In a press release, he said he was "honored and humbled" at the chance to work alongside the thousands of providers and staff across the network.
"Together, we will address our challenges and work to provide expert, equitable, value-based health care for our patients and communities," he said.
This story may be updated.