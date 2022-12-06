Brandt Wins Burlington Council Election, Giving Dems an Edge 

click to enlarge Courtney Lamdin ©️ Seven Days

Maea Brandt at the polls

Democrat Maea Brandt won a special election in Burlington's East District on Tuesday to give her party a plurality on the city council.Brandt defeated Progressive Dina John, 606 to 421, according to unofficial results. Independent Jake Schumann got 60 votes.Brandt's victory means Democrats have five members on the council to Progressives' four; there are also two independents. The council typically has 12 members but is down one person due to a vacancy in Ward 8 that won't be filled until Town Meeting Day in March.Tuesday's election was the first council contest decided with ranked-choice voting, which asks voters to rank candidates in order of preference. If no candidate receives a majority of votes, the contest goes to an instant runoff in which lesser-ranked choices determine a winner.Brandt, however, received 55.4 percent of votes in the first round, avoiding a runoff entirely. John's total amounted to 38.5 percent; Schumann's, 5.5 percent.The special election was triggered when Progressive Jack Hanson resigned in September. The East District, which includes Wards 1 and 8, encompasses the area east of North Willard Street, plus the University of Vermont campus and student-heavy neighborhoods surrounding Buell and Bradley streets downtown.Brandt, 57, has lived in Burlington for 33 years and works as a lecturer in the Saint Michael's College arts department. She campaigned on a promise to support police hiring, which she says will address violence and crime in the city. She also wants the city to invest in unarmed staff to respond to certain calls.Housing is also on the top of Brandt's list. She wants to boost the city's affordable housing stock and thinks the city should allocate more funds to low-barrier homeless shelters.