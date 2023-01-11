 Bread and Puppet Theater Expands With the Purchase of Glover Land | Visual Art | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

January 11, 2023 Arts + Life » Visual Art

Bread and Puppet Theater Expands With the Purchase of Glover Land 

By

Published January 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated January 11, 2023 at 10:16 a.m.

The original print version of this article was headlined "More Bread, More Puppets | Bread and Puppet Theater expands with the purchase of Glover land"

Related Locations

More...
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , ,

More Visual Art »

More By This Author

  • Page 32: Short Takes on Five Vermont Books

  • Page 32: Short Takes on Five Vermont Books

    • By Jordan Barry, Ken Picard, Sally Pollak, Margot Harrison and Melissa Pasanen
    • Jan 11, 2023
  • Artwork By Ukrainian Children to Be Sold at Burlington Fundraiser

  • Artwork By Ukrainian Children to Be Sold at Burlington Fundraiser

    • By Sally Pollak
    • Jan 10, 2023
  • Backstory: Most Neurotic Interview Prep

  • Backstory: Most Neurotic Interview Prep

    Throughout the pandemic, I regularly queried Tim Lahey, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Vermont Medical Center. With each COVID-19-related question, I worried, He must have better things to do — like keep people alive — than answer questions from a food reporter. But Lahey always answered quickly, offering commonsense and informed advice in clear language. His answers considered the plight of restaurant workers as well as the power of pathogens.
    • By Sally Pollak
    • Dec 28, 2022
  • More »

About The Author

Sally Pollak

Sally Pollak
Bio:
 Sally Pollak is a staff writer at Seven Days. Her first newspaper job was compiling horse racing results at the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ send an arts tip

Latest in Visual Art

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation