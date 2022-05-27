Buckle Up: Vermont's Robust August Primary Contests Take Shape 

The unprecedented number of retirements from public office this year — federal, statewide and legislative — is turning 2022 into one of the most consequential Vermont election cycles in memory.



Former Underhill Selectboard member



Stephen Bellows has also filed paperwork to challenge Scott for the GOP line, but his candidacy has yet to be certified.



On the Democratic side, Siegel has no primary opponent, meaning she’ll take on the Republican winner in November. Siegel, a drug reform and housing advocate from Newfane,



Former legislator Susan Hatch Davis of Washington is seeking the Progressive nomination for governor, but her candidacy had yet to be certified.



The lieutenant gubernatorial race is promising to be one of the busier statewide contests despite the position having little influence or power. Democrats will have several candidates to choose from, including former lieutenant governor David Zuckerman, former Danville representative Kitty Toll, Rep. Charlie Kimball (D-Woodstock) and newcomer Patricia Preston, the head of an international exchange nonprofit. Former Enosburg representative Cindy Weed is running for the Progressive nomination, but her candidacy has yet to be certified.



On the Republican side, Sen. Joe Benning (R-Caledonia) will face off against Gregory Thayer, a former Rutland GOP chairman and conservative who proudly attended the January 6 rally in Washington D.C.



In the treasurer's race, Mike Pieciak, the former commissioner of financial regulation, has no opponent in the Democratic primary but could face a stiff challenge in the general election if Republican newcomer Kevin Divney gets past perennial also-ran H. Brooke Paige of Washington.



Divney, a former investment manager from Londonderry, hasn't yet had his signatures confirmed by election officials. He has the support of Vermont GOP chair Paul Dame, who called him one of the best candidates the party has fielded for the office in years. That's despite Divney's

Don Schramm, co-founder of Burlington Cohousing , is seeking the Progressive party nomination in that race.



In other races, Doug Hoffer is running unopposed in the Democratic primary for Vermont Auditor, while Charity Clark and Rory Thibault will face off for the Democratic line for Attorney General.

It's still not clear exactly how many of Vermont's 180 incumbent lawmakers are seeking reelection, but the number appeared to increase slightly from the 52Rep. Rob LaClair (R-Barre) , Rep. John Palasik (R-Milton), and Rep. Curt McCormack (D-Burlington) all joined those who are not seeking to return to Montpelier.Meantime, one representative who planned on retiring, John Arrison (D-Weathersfield), decided to run again after all.