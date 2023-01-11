Burlington Allows Parish to Demolish Historic Cathedral 

click to enlarge File: John Phelan / Creative Commons

Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception

click to enlarge File photo

The original cathedral

Burlington's historic Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception can be torn down. Such was the decision of the city's Development Review Board on Wednesday evening, when it voted to issue a demolition permit for the building at 20 Pine Street.The 4-2 ruling was a blow to preservationists but a victory for the parish, which wants to "desanctify" the property through demolition. An undisclosed buyer is currently under contract to purchase the cathedral, which closed in 2018."The Parish is pleased the DRB approved the Demolition Permit request and recognised [sic] the Freedom of Religion aspects of the application," parish consultant John Caulo said in an email to. "The positive decision prioritized the right of the Parish to solely decide, without state interference, the disposition of a sacred place once it has been deconsecrated."The cathedral was built in 1977, five years after a fire destroyed the original Civil War-era one. Well-known modernist architect Edward Larrabee Barnes designed the building, an angular structure of green and brown bricks. Daniel Kiley, a prominent landscape architect, designed the grounds with evenly spaced locust trees that mimic the bricks' earthy tones. Historians say the site is one of few in Vermont that combines modernist design and landscaping.The parish applied for a demolition permit a year ago but withdrew the request after the city determined that, because the cathedral is historically significant, it couldn't be razed without a redevelopment plan. The building isn't listed on either the state or national historic registers, but it is eligible for inclusion on the national list. Buildings deemed eligible for listing are considered "historic" under city ordinance.But the board decided the cathedral's historic significance couldn't factor into its deliberations due to a state law that limits zoning review of houses of worship. The law says regulations can't interfere with a building's "intended functional use."Parish leaders haven't specified what might happen on the property, only saying the buyer will likely submit a redevelopment plan once it's cleared.More than a dozen historians, preservationists and architects spoke against the planned demolition at Wednesday's public hearing. Many others, including architect Barnes' son, wrote letters to the board pleading their case. Board member Alexander LaRosa said at the meeting's start that the proposal had garnered "more communications" than any other in his 10 years on the board.Timothy Parker, an associate professor of architecture at Norwich University, said the groundswell of opposition shows that those who consider the cathedral sacred extend beyond the Catholic Church."It's incumbent upon us as a community to recognize that it has accrued a certain kind of value," he said. "We should move forward with that in mind."Ron Wanamaker, who serves on the board of Preservation Burlington, a nonprofit that aims to protect historic architecture in the Queen City, said the city should know the parish's plans for the site before allowing it to be cleared. Devin Colman, also a Preservation Burlington board member, charged that the building shouldn't be afforded special protections because it's no longer used as a house of worship."There is no altar in this building. They cannot hold mass there. Other interior features are for sale at local salvage shops," he said.Burlington resident David Mount, however, said the vacant building has encouraged "drug-dealing and other nefarious activities" that would continue if it remained standing. "The cathedral has to go," he said.Other attendees proposed reusing the existing building, such as by converting it into apartments, a daycare or performing art space. Monsignor Peter Routhier, the priest at St. Joseph's, where former cathedral-goers now worship, balked at the latter suggestion."The plays that could be put on, the things that would be said would be so abhorrent to Catholic faith and tradition that it would be appalling," Routhier said. "You just cannot have sordid events taking place where the celebration of the eucharist was so central to that community."Caulo, the parish's consultant, told board members that zoning rules trump the passionate public sentiment."This is the church's decision and the church's decision only," Caulo said. "We may not agree with it. We may not understand it, but I think we have to respect it."