Burlington City Council Openings Burlington City Commissions/Boards 

November 16, 2022 Legal Notices » Request for Proposals

Published November 16, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

Airport Commission Term Expires 6/30/23  One Opening
Chittenden Solid Waste District Board – alternate Term Expires 5/31/24
One Opening
Development Review Board - alternate Term Expires 6/30/24 One Opening
Electric Light Commission Term Expires 6/30/23 One Opening
Fence Viewers Term Expires 6/30/23 Two Openings
Parks and Recreation Commission Term Expires 6/30/23 One Opening
Vehicle for Hire Licensing Board Term Expires 6/30/24 Two Openings
Vehicle for Hire Licensing Board Term Expires 6/30/25 Two Openings

Applications may be submitted to the Clerk/Treasurer's Office, 149 Church Street, Burlington, VT 05401 Attn: Lori NO later than Wednesday, December 7, 2022, by 4:30 pm. If you have any questions, please contact Lori at (802) 865-7136 or via email lolberg@burlingtonvt.gov .

City Council President Paul will plan for appointments to take place at the December 12, 2022 City Council Meeting/City Council With Mayor Presiding Meeting.

