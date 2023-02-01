 Burlington City Council Openings Burlington City Commissions/Boards | Request for Proposals | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

February 01, 2023 Legal Notices » Request for Proposals

Burlington City Council Openings Burlington City Commissions/Boards 

Published February 1, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated February 1, 2023 at 10:10 a.m.

Chittenden Solid Waste District Board – alternate Term Expires 5/31/24
One Opening

Fence Viewers
Term Expires 6/30/23
Two Openings


Police Commission
Term Expires 6/30/25
One Opening

Vehicle for Hire Licensing Board
Term Expires 6/30/24
Two Openings

Vehicle for Hire Licensing Board
Term Expires 6/30/25
Two Openings

Applications may be submitted to the Clerk/Treasurer's Office, 149 Church Street, Burlington, VT 05401 Attn: Lori NO later than Wednesday, February 15, 2023, by 4:30 pm. If you have any questions, please contact Lori at (802) 865-7136 or via email lolberg@burlingtonvt.gov.

City Council President Paul will plan for appointments to take place at the February 21, 2023 City Council Meeting/City Council With Mayor Presiding Meeting.

