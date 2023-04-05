 Burlington City Council Openings Burlington City Commissions/Boards | General Notices | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

April 05, 2023 Legal Notices » General Notices

Burlington City Council Openings Burlington City Commissions/Boards
 

Published April 5, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

Chittenden Solid Waste District Board – alternate Term Expires 5/31/24 One Opening

Development Review Board – alternate Term Expires 6/30/24 One Opening

Fence Viewers
Term Expires 6/30/23 Two Openings

Parks and Recreation Commission
Term Expires 6/30/24 One Opening

Police Commission
Term Expires 6/30/23 One Opening

Vehicle for Hire Licensing Board
Term Expires 6/30/24 One Opening

Vehicle for Hire Licensing Board
Term Expires 6/30/25 Two Openings

Board for Registration of Voters
Term Expires 6/30/25 One Opening

Applications may be submitted to the Clerk/Treasurer's Office, 149 Church Street, Burlington, VT 05401 Attn: Lori NO later than Wednesday, April 26, 2023, by 4:30 pm. If you have any questions, please contact Lori at (802) 865-7136 or via email [email protected].

City Council President Paul will plan for appointments to take place at the May 1, 2023

City Council Meeting/City Council With Mayor Presiding Meeting.

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation