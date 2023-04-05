Burlington City Council Openings Burlington City Commissions/Boards

Published April 5, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Chittenden Solid Waste District Board – alternate Term Expires 5/31/24 One Opening
Development Review Board – alternate Term Expires 6/30/24 One Opening
Fence Viewers
Term Expires 6/30/23 Two Openings
Parks and Recreation Commission
Term Expires 6/30/24 One Opening
Police Commission
Term Expires 6/30/23 One Opening
Vehicle for Hire Licensing Board
Term Expires 6/30/24 One Opening
Vehicle for Hire Licensing Board
Term Expires 6/30/25 Two Openings
Board for Registration of Voters
Term Expires 6/30/25 One Opening
Applications may be submitted to the Clerk/Treasurer's Office, 149 Church Street, Burlington, VT 05401 Attn: Lori NO later than Wednesday, April 26, 2023, by 4:30 pm. If you have any questions, please contact Lori at (802) 865-7136 or via email [email protected].
City Council President Paul will plan for appointments to take place at the May 1, 2023
City Council Meeting/City Council With Mayor Presiding Meeting.
