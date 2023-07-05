Burlington City Council Public Hearing Notice 

Published July 5, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated July 5, 2023 at 12:01 p.m.
Burlington Comprehensive Development Ordinance
Pursuant to 24 V.S.A. §4442 and §4444, notice is hereby given of a public hearing by the Burlington City Council to hear comments on the following proposed amendment to the City of Burlington's Comprehensive Development Ordinance (CDO):
ZA-23-01: South End Innovation District
The public hearing will take place on Monday, July 24, 2023 during the Regular City Council Meeting which begins at 6:15 pm in Contois Auditorium, Burlington City Hall, 149 Church Street, Burlington, VT or you may access the hearing/meeting as follows:
On-line: https://zoom.us/j/94984813154
By telephone: +1 929 205 6099
Webinar ID: 949 8481 3154
Pursuant to the requirements of 24 V.S.A. §4444(b):
Statement of purpose: ZA-23-01 creates an Overlay Zone that applies to a portion of the South End Enterprise-Light Manufacturing zone, to facilitate the development of a mixed-use district that fosters the continued growth and sustainability of the South End's arts and innovation economy and also provides access to housing.
Geographic areas affected: ZA-23-01 applies to properties within the E-LM zoning district as shown on the proposed Map.
List of section headings affected: ZA-23-01 modifies the following sections of the Burlington Comprehensive Development Ordinance: modifies Secs. 4.4.3, Enterprise Districts, 9.1.12, Additional Density and Other Development Allowances, 11.1.3, General Requirements and Applicability, 13.1.2, Definitions, and Appendix A – Use Table, and creates Sec. 4.5.8, South End Innovation District Overlay.
The full text of the Burlington Comprehensive Development Ordinance is available online at www.burlingtonvt.gov/DPI/CDO. Upon request, a hard copy of the proposed amendments can be viewed at the Clerk's Office located on the second floor of City Hall, 149 Church Street, Burlington, Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or on the department's website at https://www.burlingtonvt.gov/DPI/CDO/Amendments.
