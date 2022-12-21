Burlington City Council Openings Burlington City Commissions/Boards 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published December 21, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
Chittenden Solid Waste District Board – alternate Term Expires 5/31/24 One Opening
Fence Viewers Term Expires 6/30/23 Two Openings
Parks and Recreation Commission Term Expires 6/30/23 One Opening
Vehicle for Hire Licensing Board Term Expires 6/30/24 Two Openings
Vehicle for Hire Licensing Board Term Expires 6/30/25 Two Openings
Applications may be submitted to the Clerk/Treasurer's Office, 149 Church Street, Burlington, VT 05401 Attn: Lori NO later than Wednesday, January 18, 2023, by 4:30 pm. If you have any questions, please contact Lori at (802) 865-7136 or via email lolberg@burlingtonvt.gov .
City Council President Paul will plan for appointments to take place at the January 23, 2023 City Council Meeting/City Council With Mayor Presiding Meeting
