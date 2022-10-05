Burlington City Councilor Ali House Resigns 

click to enlarge
This story will be updated.
-
File: Daria Bishop
-
City Councilor Ali House
Burlington City Councilor Ali House (P-Ward 8) resigned her seat on Wednesday afternoon, saying "several serious situations" have made it difficult to serve.
In an interview with Seven Days
, House declined to elaborate on the reasons she's stepping down, saying that "discussing any further details at this time could potentially be harmful for me." House later emailed a press release that echoed the sentiment.
"For my own personal safety and well-being I can't make any further comments at this time," she wrote.
House is the second Progressive councilor to resign in just a three-week span. Jack Hanson stepped down from his East District seat last month.
The departures leave the party with just four members on what is typically a 12-person body. Democrats hold another four seats, and two councilors are independents.
House's resignation comes a day after Seven Days
contacted the first-term councilor about whether she's still living in Burlington. House, who was elected in March, didn't respond to Seven Days
' interview requests on Tuesday.
In an interview on Wednesday morning, House declined to comment on her residency status on the record, citing security and legal concerns, and said she needed to discuss the matter with fellow Progressive councilors Joe Magee (P-Ward 3) and Gene Bergman (P-Ward 2).
A few hours later, House contacted Seven Days
to say she would be resigning, effective immediately. She then said she is "a current legal resident of Ward 8, for sure."
A review of House's attendance record shows she was absent for three of the dozen council meetings since she was elected, most recently on September 19. She attended the council's September 12 meeting via Zoom but was in person at the August 15 meeting.
House's resignation effectively leaves Burlington's Ward 8 without any council representation. Hanson, whose East District seat covers Wards 1 and 8, resigned
in mid-September to apply for a job at the Burlington Electric Department. The city is holding a special election to fill his seat on December 6, and both Progs and Dems plan to hold nominating caucuses this weekend.
It's unclear if the city will need to call another
special election for House's seat. The city charter requires the mayor to hold a special election within 90 days of a vacancy. Mayoral chief of staff Jordan Redell said the city will consult the charter and city attorney's office before determining election plans.
When she was sworn in this April, House became the first-ever college student to serve on Burlington's city council. Her 43-vote win over Democrat-endorsed Hannah King, a fellow University of Vermont student, was a victory for city Progressives
, who needed the seat to maintain their six-person plurality on the 12-member council.
House's statement to the press said it was a "privilege and honor" to serve the city.
"Being an elected official may not be a sustainable organizing practice right now, but my promise to our community is that I will never stop fighting for collective liberation and justice," she wrote. "The process may be slow, but there is hope so long as we raise our voices together. I hope you can continue to join me in the fight."