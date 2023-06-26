Burlington Council Passes $101 Million City Budget After Road Tax Debate 

click to enlarge Courtney Lamdin ©️ Seven Days

Councilor Gene Bergman (P-Ward 2) attempts to hammer out a compromise





The Burlington City Council on Monday approved a $101 million budget for fiscal year 2024 following a partisan debate over how to pay for street upgrades.Councilors approved the budget by passing two separate resolutions: one describing the spending plan and another setting the tax rate. The former passed 10-2 and the second 9-3, with Progressive councilors casting the no votes.The Progs were opposed to a half-cent tax increase that will raise money to patch crumbling city streets. They instead proposed paying for the work with reserve funds.Mayor Miro Weinberger said inflation and lingering pandemic-era revenue shortfalls made this budget the most challenging of the dozen he's proposed since first being elected in 2012."This was not easy, but I think we've completed the process in a place that really advances our collective work and moves the community forward," he said.The budget is $3.7 million more than the current year's spending plan, a 4 percent increase. The $0.7523 municipal tax rate represents a 6.2 percent increase for the new fiscal year, which begins July 1. Owners of a home assessed at $370,000, the median value, will pay an additional $13.60 in municipal taxes per month. School taxes and fees for electricity and water usage, plus recycling services, will cost the same homeowner $25.40 more per month, according to city estimates.All told, that homeowner would pay an estimated $468 more next year in taxes and fees.The budget calls for spending an additional $5 million on staffing costs, mostly in public safety. The city had to dip into reserve funds and other pots of money to cover the line items, which include $1.3 million to hire new police officers and unarmed staffers as part of the police department's rebuilding plan. Another $950,000 will help hire more firefighters. Both are funded with quickly depleting federal coronavirus recovery dollars.Over the past two years, that coronavirus recovery cash also paid for a large portion of the annual budget for the city's Office of Racial Equity, Inclusion and Belonging. City taxpayers are footing more of that $1.7 million cost in 2024.A $400,000 chunk of the city's unassigned fund balance, plus $600,000 in other one-time funds, will be used to pay down debt on city vehicles. And the city plans to use $183,000 in opioid settlement funds to expand harm reduction efforts.The rebel councilors, however, zeroed in on the street tax, which will raise about $290,000 to fix up city roads, as problematic. Progressive Councilor Joe Magee (P-Ward 3) said he was concerned that Weinberger proposed the levy — which will cost $1.54 a month for the owner of a home assessed at $370,000 — when the city was already contending with a large budget gap. Magee said his constituents in the Old North End can't afford their taxes, particularly after a citywide reappraisal in 2021 raised costs for most homeowners."I think we need to be mindful of that in this budget process," he said.Magee also said the city should adopt a tax system based on a person's ability to pay instead of one based on home values, an idea he first broached after the reappraisal.Councilor Gene Bergman (P-Ward 2) suggested that the council remove the half-cent levy from the budget proposal and instead pay for the road work with some of the city's $7 million unassigned fund balance. Councilor Joan Shannon (D-South District) strongly objected."Every dollar that we take out of the unassigned fund balance is a dollar we’re putting in a can and kicking down the road," she said. "We’re already putting a lot of dollars in that can with this budget."Weinberger said making such a last-minute change would be a red flag to the firms that assess the city's credit. Over his tenure, the mayor has raised Burlington's credit rating from near-junk bond status to a premier double-A.What Bergman suggested is "exactly the kind of irresponsible, last-minute, undisciplined move that gets their attention and that could well lead to them viewing our management of our finances in a new way," Weinberger said.Bergman's motion failed on a 7-5 vote, with Councilor Ali Dieng (I-Ward 7) voting with the four Progs.Earlier, in the council's Board of Finance meeting, Council President Karen Paul (D-Ward 6) had proposed reallocating some money from the contingency budget to cover the road work. Her suggestion was also a no-go.