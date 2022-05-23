Burlington Council Wants to Save Memorial Auditorium — But Next Steps Unclear 

At its meeting on Monday, the Burlington City Council advanced two projects that received voter support on Town Meeting Day: A $25.9 million makeover of Main Street and a possible fix-up of Memorial Auditorium, which closed in 2016 due to structural deficiencies.

In March, voters approved spending $23.8 million to address various capital projects, with $1 million earmarked for Memorial. City officials asked councilors on Monday whether the city should spend the funds to stabilize the historic building or tear it down — and the body agreed it should be saved.Officials from the city's Community & Economic Development Office estimate that the repairs needed to keep the building standing would use about $700,000 of the voter-approved funds. Demolishing the structure would have cost $3.35 million, according to the city's most recent estimates. Councilors will vote on a contract for the stabilization work later this summer.Mayor Miro Weinberger said the council made the right decision."This administration has never supported the demolition of Memorial," he said. "Having the updated demolition figures I think does clarify what our option is at this point: stabilization or spending millions more to have an empty site."What's still unclear is what will happen next. Weinberger said that with an impending $181.3 million bond this November for a new high school, the city won't have the borrowing capacity to make significant improvements to Memorial. CEDO staff suggested the city could consider a public-private partnership to develop just Memorial or even the entire "gateway block" — the plot at the corner of Main Street and South Winooski Avenue that the city has sought to redevelop for years.The council had mixed responses to how the city should proceed. Councilors Joan Shannon (D-South District) and Gene Bergman (P-Ward 2) said the city should review a robust community survey from 2018 for direction on how to reuse the site.