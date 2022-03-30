Burlington Development Review Board Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 5:00 PM Public Hearing Notice 

Virtual Remote Meeting
Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82517274865?pwd=emdSdkJuVXBrQXVydHQzaWRmZUNRdz09 Passcode: 660341
Webinar ID: 825 1727 4865
Telephone: US: +1 929 205 6099 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799
1. ZP-22-109; 129 Spruce Street (RL, Ward 5S) Nate Yager & Sarah McLeod
Establish a bed and breakfast (short-term rental) within existing duplex.
2. ZP-22-110; 325 Flynn Avenue (RL, Ward 5S) Kathleen Peden
Establish a bed and breakfast (short-term rental) within existing duplex.
3. ZP-22-122; 84 Chase Street (RL, Ward 1E) Colleen Hartford
Establish a 2-bedroom bed and breakfast (short-term rental) within existing residence.
Plans may be viewed upon request by contacting the Department of Permitting & Inspections between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Participation in the DRB proceeding is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal. Please note that ANYTHING submitted to the Zoning office is considered public and cannot be kept confidential. This may not be the final order in which items will be heard. Please view final Agenda, at www.burlingtonvt.gov/dpi/drb/agendas or the office notice board, one week before the hearing for the order in which items will be heard.
The programs and services of the City of Burlington are accessible to people with disabilities. Individuals who require special arrangements to participate are encouraged to contact the Zoning Division at least 72 hours in advance so that proper accommodations can be arranged. For information call 865-7188 (TTY users: 865-7142).
The City of Burlington will not tolerate unlawful harassment or discrimination on the basis of political or religious affiliation, race, color, national origin, place of birth, ancestry, age, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital status, veteran status, disability, HIV positive status, crime victim status or genetic information.
