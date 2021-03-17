Burlington Development Review Board Tuesday, April 6th, 2021, 5:00 pm Public Hearing Notice 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
REMOTE MEETING
Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84866592744?pwd=MkpMOUx2OEU2bTZ3T3Q4a3AvaVh6QT09 Webinar ID: 848 6659 2744
Password: 502671
Telephone: +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 929 205 6099 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 6833
1. 21-0358CA/CU; 40 Kingsland Terrace (RL, Ward 6S) Kellen Brumsted Demolish existing garage (listed on the National Register); construct new 660 sf. garage with Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU).
2. 21-0723CU; 195 Archibald (RL, Ward 1E) Deborah Lyons
Establish short-term rental (bed & breakfast) with associated parking waiver.
3. 21-0629DT; 92 Farrington Parkway (RL, Ward 7N) Raymond K. Ingram Jr. Appeal of 15-year determination as to parking on the yard next to the driveway.
Plans may be viewed upon request by contacting the Department of Permitting & Inspections between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Participation in the DRB proceeding is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal. Please note that ANYTHING submitted to the Zoning office is considered public and cannot be kept confidential. This may not be the final order in which items will be heard. Please view final Agenda, at www.burlingtonvt.gov/dpi/drb/agendas or the office notice board, one week before the hearing for the order in which items will be heard.
find, follow, fan us: