BURLINGTON DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD: Tuesday, August 17, 2021, 5:00 PM PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE 

Physical location: 645 Pine Street, Front Conference Room, Burlington VT 05401 and
Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84106530127?pwd=Y2p5RG16OXFQN3lBWlJKdlNBWmdSQT09 Password: 302244
Webinar ID: 841 0653 0127
Telephone: +1 929 205 6099 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799
1. ZP-21-136; 92 Farrington Parkway (RL, Ward 7N) Raymond K. Ingram Jr. Appeal of15-year determination as to yard parking next to driveway. (Continued hearing)
2. ZP-21-559; 64 East Ave (RL, Ward 1E) MBVT, Inc 2-lot subdivision to create one new single-family building lot.
Plans may be viewed upon request by contacting the Department of Permitting & Inspections between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Participation in the DRB proceeding is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal. Please note that ANYTHING submitted to the Zoning office is considered public and cannot be kept confidential. This may not be the final order in which items will be heard. Please view final Agenda, at www.burlingtonvt.gov/dpi/drb/agendas or the office notice board, one week before the hearing for the order in which items will be heard.
