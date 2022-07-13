Burlington Development Review Board: Tuesday, August 2, 2022 Public Hearing Notice 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published July 13, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated July 13, 2022 at 11:23 a.m.
Remote Meeting — 5 p.m.
Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83225696227?pwd=SGQ0bTdnS000Wkc3c2J4WWw1dzMxUT09
Webinar ID: 832 2569 6227
Passcode: 969186
Telephone: US +1 929 205 6099 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799
1. ZP-22-386; 86-88 North Winooski Avenue (RM, Ward 2C) 3G LLC / Michael Alvanos
After-the-fact demolition of barn portion to address zoning violation to demolish the remainder of existing collapsed barn and replace with new duplex.
2. ZP-22-398; 77-79 Pine Street (FD6, Ward 3C) Nedde/Pine LLC / Grace Ciffo
Nedde Real Estate requests that the DRB grant alternative compliance from prescribed standards under condition 22 of zoning permit.
3. ZP-22-361; 362 South Union Street (RL, Ward 6S) William Fellows / Tshen Shue
Conditional use request to demolish historic garden shed.
Plans may be viewed upon request by contacting the Department of Permitting & Inspections between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Participation in the DRB proceeding is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal. Please note that ANYTHING submitted to the Zoning office is considered public and cannot be kept confidential. This may not be the final order in which items will be heard. Please view final Agenda, at www.burlingtonvt.gov/dpi/drb/agendas or the office notice board, one week before the hearing for the order in which items will be heard.
find, follow, fan us: