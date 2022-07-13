 Burlington Development Review Board: Tuesday, August 2, 2022 Public Hearing Notice | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

July 13, 2022 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Burlington Development Review Board: Tuesday, August 2, 2022 Public Hearing Notice 

Published July 13, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated July 13, 2022 at 11:23 a.m.

Remote Meeting — 5 p.m.

Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83225696227?pwd=SGQ0bTdnS000Wkc3c2J4WWw1dzMxUT09

Webinar ID: 832 2569 6227

Passcode: 969186

Telephone: US +1 929 205 6099 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799

1. ZP-22-386; 86-88 North Winooski Avenue (RM, Ward 2C) 3G LLC / Michael Alvanos

After-the-fact demolition of barn portion to address zoning violation to demolish the remainder of existing collapsed barn and replace with new duplex.

2. ZP-22-398; 77-79 Pine Street (FD6, Ward 3C) Nedde/Pine LLC / Grace Ciffo

Nedde Real Estate requests that the DRB grant alternative compliance from prescribed standards under condition 22 of zoning permit.

3. ZP-22-361; 362 South Union Street (RL, Ward 6S) William Fellows / Tshen Shue

Conditional use request to demolish historic garden shed.

Plans may be viewed upon request by contacting the Department of Permitting & Inspections between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Participation in the DRB proceeding is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal. Please note that ANYTHING submitted to the Zoning office is considered public and cannot be kept confidential. This may not be the final order in which items will be heard. Please view final Agenda, at www.burlingtonvt.gov/dpi/drb/agendas or the office notice board, one week before the hearing for the order in which items will be heard.

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation