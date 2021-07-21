Burlington Development Review Board: Tuesday, August 3, 2021, 5:00 Pm Public Hearing Notice 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Physical location: 645 Pine Street, Front Conference Room, Burlington VT 05401 and Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89692878418?pwd=TnRaTHowMndSUjJlL3dCbXVYOTVBdz09 Password: 502552 Webinar ID: 896 9287 8418
Telephone: + 1 929 205 6099 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799
1. ZAP-21-12; 37 Hungerford Terrace (RH, Ward 8E) Kenneth Baldwin Appeal of zoning violation #392880 for an unpermitted short-term rental.
2. ZP-21-508; 31 North Ave (RM-W, Ward 3C) Steve Trombley Variance for front yard setback along Depot Street.
Plans may be viewed upon request by contacting the Department of Permitting & Inspections between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Participation in the DRB proceeding is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal. Please note that ANYTHING submitted to the Zoning office is considered public and cannot be kept confidential. This may not be the final order in which items will be heard. Please view final Agenda, at www.burlingtonvt.gov/dpi/drb/agendas or the office notice board, one week before the hearing for the order in which items will be heard.
